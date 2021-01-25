A family of lifelong swimmers has taken their love of the water and turned it into a business called “Mountain Wave Swimming.”
Sisters Allyson Potter, Emilee Workman and Olyvia Saathoff have teamed up to create the business that’s located inside a warehouse at 957 South 12th West behind Rexburg Motor Sports. The women have installed an Intex Pool that’s made out of interwoven PVC. The pool is heated and is 9 feet by 18 feet and comes with a pool deck. It allows for two instructors and students at once. It’s not large enough for any open swim, the women said.
In the week that the pool has been open, business has been good, said Potter.
“We’re up and going. We’ve had a lot of interest. It’s been fun. We’ve had a really good turnout. We’ve been really lucky with (community) support,” she said.
The indoor pool offers year-round private swimming lessons for children from six months old to nine years old. There, the sisters emphasize teaching youth how to hold their breath while underwater, how to jump and how to dive in. They’re also taught how to roll onto their back while swimming.
“If kids can learn how to back float, they can stay there indefinitely. If they ever get stuck there, they can relax. It doesn’t take very much effort. Once there, they can turn their head, find where they need to go and locate a way out of the pool or out of an open body of water,” Potter said.
Providing ongoing swimming instruction helps prepare youth for the warmer swimming months, the sisters said.
“It can be hard for them to learn everything they need to for water activity in the summer. We like teaching year-round. It helps kids prepare. As soon as they’re ready to do water activities, they’re safe and able to do that confidently,” Potter said.
The sisters grew up swimming thanks to their mom, Jennifer Saathoff, who learned to swim as a youngster and later coached and taught swimming. The siblings spent their childhoods at swimming pools and later joined swim teams. Potter and Workman competed on their high school swim teams. They’ve also taught swimming as young adults.
“All of my favorite childhood memories are being in the pool and having fun,” said Olyvia who swam on a swim team in the sixth grade. She serves at the businesses front desk and helps manage its social media pages.
Originally from Rigby, the siblings’ father, Lee Saathoff, works at Brigham Young University-Idaho where he teaches accounting. The Saathoff family also includes 17-year-old brother, Trey.
Last summer, the Saathoff sisters searched for a swimming site, and in November, they located the warehouse.
“To find a building was the hardest part. We needed someplace that had a drain, bathroom, and a place for kids to change. There were a lot of things to go into setting this up,” Potter said.
Those things included spending three weeks installing the pool, and assuring the building’s owners that they were insured.
Swimming is the kind of sport that anybody — regardless of physical ability — can do, the women said.
“I think it’s applicable to so many people. Even when other people don’t have other forms of exercise they can do, swimming is something they can do,” Workman said. “It’s just very inclusive. It’s not just a fun recreational activity. It’s just very important for safety. It’s a great advantage if you know how to swim. It’s a great disadvantage if you don’t.”
Workman said that she’s received some shocked reactions after people learn the sisters’ swimming pool is inside the warehouse.
“They’ll say ‘Wait, there’s a pool back there?’” she said. “Mostly people are just really excited that there is an option like this, and something they can do all year-round in the water.”
The sisters credit their mom, Jennifer Saathoff, for sparking their interest in all things swimming. Jennifer also learned to swim at the insistence of her own mom.
“My mother was terrified of water and could not swim. She said ‘I knew I could never save you (in the water),’” she said. “I started competitive swimming in first grade. When we came here, we noticed there is so much water around Idaho.”
The family often noted teenagers at Idaho lakes who didn’t know how to swim. That sparked the sisters’ interest in developing their Mountain Wave Swimming business.
Eventually, the sisters want to create a larger more permanent pool allowing for lap swimming. For now, they’re happy to have their Mountain Wave Swimming up and running swimmingly. The pool is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday
For more information on the new business call (208) 403-8430.