Reds Red Sox Baseball

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale, left, walks to the dugout after being removed during the fourth inning of the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Boston.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Boston left-hander Chris Sale will be sidelined until at least August because of a stress reaction in his left scapula, the latest in a series of setbacks since the Red Sox agreed to a long-term deal before the 2019 season that guaranteed him $160 million.

Sale left a June 1 start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning because of shoulder soreness, an outing in which his velocity started to drop in the third. The 34-year-old went on the 15-day injured list the following day and Boston moved him to the 60-day IL on Friday. He won't throw for three-to-four weeks, and the earliest he can return is Aug. 1.

