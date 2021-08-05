...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms
possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West has announced that University of Wyoming track and field student athlete Christopher Henry was named the MW Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2020-21.
Established by the Mountain West Joint Council in 1999, the MW Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award is the highest honor presented to a student-athlete by the conference. The award is bestowed annually to one male and one female who best exemplify the term “student-athlete” by achieving excellence in academics, athletics and community involvement over the course of their intercollegiate career.
In addition to athletic achievement, recipients of the MW Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, demonstrate leadership, and exhibit good character and conduct on and off the playing field. Each honoree receives a $2,500 postgraduate scholarship.
Henry becomes the fourth Cowboy and sixth student-athlete from Wyoming to win the award from the Mountain West. The Laramie native boasts degrees from the University in molecular biology, physiology and psychology with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Henry joins fellow award-winning Cowboys and Cowgirls Nick Smith, football, 2018-19; Audra DeStefano, cross-country and track and field, 2016-17; Luke Ruff, football, 2012-13; Chaundra Sewell, women’s basketball, 2012-13; and Greg Miller, cross-country and track and field, 2011-12.
For his accolades on the track and in cross-country, Henry finished his running career at Wyoming as a six-time All-Mountain West selection. Henry represented the Cowboys as an individual at the 2019 NCAA Cross-Country National Championships and as a part of the team at the 2018 Championships. That team in 2018 was the first Cowboys' cross-country team to compete at the NCAAs since 1986.
Henry finished in 136th place in 2019 and placed in 63rd overall in 2018 as the team wrapped up the competition in 12th place.
During his career, Henry earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Cross-Country National Championships as the top academic competitor at a championship-level meet in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He is also a four-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete award recipient and a three-time Academic All-American.