Todd Schmidt sign

Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt posted a sign targeting an LGBTQ student in the University of Wyoming Student Union on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The name of the student is blurred out in the photo per their request, according to the Branding Iron. Preston Harrison/Branding Iron

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — A Laramie church elder who had his University of Wyoming tabling privileges revoked after he targeted a transgender student with a sign is suing the university’s president and dean of students for violating his constitutional rights.

