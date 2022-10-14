MLS logo 2022

Alvas Powell is grateful for a second chance with Cincinnati.

The Jamaican defender was with FC Cincinnati for its inaugural MLS season in 2019, but he stayed just one season before he was picked up by Inter Miami. After stints with Sudan’s top league and the Philadelphia Union, Powell ended up back in Cincinnati under new coach Pat Noonan this season.

