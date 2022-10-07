Will-Bradof-c2.jpeg

A restaurant owner who carefully sources his meat and produce, Will Bradof of Jackson takes his philosophy into the field and hunts with non-lead ammunition.

 Angus M. Thuermer, Jr./WyoFile

At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.

“I use copper to kill with,” said Smith, a shooter with 25 years of hunting under his blaze-orange vest. “It’s better than the lead exploding in the meat,” where it could be ingested by raptors, predators and, yes, people.

