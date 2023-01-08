GR group

Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month during the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. From left to right are, Mike Shutran, Robert Berg, Sherry Bushman, Pete Rust, Christal Martin, Heather Crockett, Stephen Paladino, Gary Killpack, Ronald Williams and George Jost. 

 Rockeet Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER – When Green River resident Christal Martin discovered that her young daughter was being groomed and sexually exploited online, she looked for resources to help in Wyoming, but she was unable to find many resources, regarding human trafficking, though.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed the month of January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

