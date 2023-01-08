...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning from 11 PM MST this evening until 5 AM
MST Monday. High Wind Watch from 11 AM MST until 5 PM MST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month during the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. From left to right are, Mike Shutran, Robert Berg, Sherry Bushman, Pete Rust, Christal Martin, Heather Crockett, Stephen Paladino, Gary Killpack, Ronald Williams and George Jost.
GREEN RIVER – When Green River resident Christal Martin discovered that her young daughter was being groomed and sexually exploited online, she looked for resources to help in Wyoming, but she was unable to find many resources, regarding human trafficking, though.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed the month of January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Martin told the council she founded Sweetwater Against Trafficking in 2018 in hopes that they would be able to educate the community in order for “our children and our family members would no longer be suffering from the impacts of the victimization of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.”
According to Martin, her child was being groomed and exploited online by 25 to 30 different individuals through a platform called Omegle.
“We have been able to raise awareness throughout the nation about Omegle and the crime it’s allowing on their social media site,” said Martin. “We still continue to work on education and prevention as well as helping professionals understand the red flags and what happens when we come across a human trafficking survivor.”
Martin noted that they have also been in the works for the last year, encountering 10 different survivors. These survivors have been in contact with Sweetwater Against Trafficking to get the services they need.
“We ask the community to please take the time and educate yourselves about human trafficking and child sexual exploitation during the month of January,” she said.
Councilman George Jost pointed out that he and other government representatives had a workshop on human trafficking during a convention last summer.
“It’s apparently a bigger problem than you realize. When you just stay home, you don’t see it,” said Jost. “I think this is an important proclamation and I hope we follow that line in educating ourselves, family and church friends.”