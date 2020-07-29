RAWLINS – A new cell tower will soon be constructed behind a fire station in Rawlins, years after development began.
The Rawlins City Council again took up discussions on the Verizon cell site project, but made a step forward by approving the project during its meeting on July 21.
After many discussions, Verizon will begin construction on a new cell site and tower just behind Fire Station 1 on Walnut Street. While the groundbreaking date wasn’t firm, Verizon would have until April 1, 2021 to begin, according to the contract between the phone company and the city that was provided during the council meeting.
The new cell site behind the station will be small, just under 500 sq. ft. Verizon will be required to pay the city $12,000 per month for the land use and agreement, though.
This is a project that has spent years in development with many discussions and much negotiation. Verizon’s application for a special use permit was approved July 5, 2017, but contractual issues held up the process.
Some issues stemmed from internet/phone/security company Arvig, which was supposed to provide the fiber line to connect the cell tower to the cellular grid. According to a report from the Rawlins Times in late 2018, Arvig and Verizon wanted to utilize a license agreement that wouldn’t allow city officials to access its company records.
By not being able to access the records, the city wouldn’t know if it was paying the 5% payment of gross sales tax that was stipulated in the original contract.
Verizon approached the City of Rawlins years ago about possibly installing a cell site on city property, and the city responded warmly.
The concept of building the site near Fire Station 1 was considered during talks between the city and Verizon. The Rawlins Fire Department also liked the idea since they could possibly be allowed to install radio antennas on the tower, improving department emergency communications.
This idea was approved and included in the contract between the two entities. Verizon staff will install the VHS antennas, but the city will have to maintain and pay for its equipment.
Verizon will also have to maintain liability insurance with limits of at least $2 million, according to the contract.
The council unanimously voted to approve the project during the meeting.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.