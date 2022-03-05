...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie County Wyoming including Cheyenne...Nebraska
Panhandle Counties to include Alliance...
Hemingford...Bridgeport...Sidney and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
featured
City touts impact of victim advocates in grant application
The city of Rawlins will submit an application for a grant to bolster services for local victims of violent crimes.
City Council paved the way for the city to apply for a Wyoming Division of Victim Services, Victims of Crime Act/Violence Against Women Grant during its meeting this week. It’s a grant the city has regularly been awarded in the past.
According to the resolution, the city “recognizes the need to provide advocacy, informational services, criminal justice system navigation and emotional support to victims of crime. The city of Rawlins strategic planning process has identified the need to engage the community and build citizen trust.”
The grant requires the city to meet a threshold of criteria to be eligible, “and to the best of the knowledge of the city of Rawlins, this application meets the criteria. The city … agrees to work in cooperation through an agreement with the state of Wyoming Division of Victim Services to meet established deadlines for the project.”
The agenda also gives some background about the city’s history with the grant.
“The city has a long history of being awarded this grant to help pay for the training, staffing and benefits for the one part-time and one full-time victim advocate,” according to the agenda. “This year we are asking for funding for one more part-time victim advocate to meet the demands of the program.”
Advocates in the city’s Victim Witness Program are on call 24/7, and when a crime happens, they are available to meet with victims, offer emotional support and guidance through the criminal justice system.
“Their presence is crucial to helping the victim become whole, see that justice is served for the victim and help provide them with resources to stay safe/exit an abusive situation/pay for medical or burial expenses,” the agenda says.