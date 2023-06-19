APTOPIX US Open Golf

Wyndham Clark celebrates with his caddie after winning the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open wrapped up, as it always does, on Father’s Day. Golf’s newest champion would be the first to tell people he’s always been a mama’s boy.

Wyndham Clark’s victory Sunday will be remembered for how a 29-year-old newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been, to that point, kind of hard to love.

