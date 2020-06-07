LOS ANGELES – From the moment this NBA season began, the Los Angeles Clippers’ expectation was always to play longer than any team before it in the franchise’s 49 previous seasons.
That goal remains on track – in ways they never could have expected back in training camp.
On what would have been the day of the first game of the NBA Finals had the season not been interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA’s Board of Governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan that will send 22 of its 30 teams to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for games beginning July 31. The new Finals could play until a Game 7 on Oct. 12 – ending about four months later than usual.
The Clippers still envision themselves advancing to the championship round for the first time in playoff history. At the time of their game on March 10, the team was in second place in the Western Conference after winning seven of its last eight games. The strong stretch was the result of finally displaying the consistency the roster had lacked for much of the season because of injuries.
Coach Doc Rivers has said he has been impressed by players’ attitudes amid the hiatus, and about 12 of the team’s 17 players, including those on two-way contracts, have used the team’s practice facility since it opened May 18 for individual workouts.
If the goal of a championship remains the same, some things about the restarted season will look quite different.
To reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections, the league is expected to allow teams to bring about 35 people, including players, to Walt Disney World, where teams will stay mostly secluded at a hotel and the grounds of ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
For the Clippers, that would mean paring down travel parties that this season sometimes included 45 staffers – a reflection of the team’s investment in additional medical and training personnel last summer.