Cloud Seeding Western Drought

Brothers Parker, left, and Carver Cammans install cloud seeding equipment Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Lyons, Colo. The technique to get clouds to produce more snow is being used more as the Rocky Mountain region struggles with a two-decade drought.

 Associated Press

LYONS, Colo. — Garrett Cammans and his brothers sometimes don't talk about their toughest moments on the job in the cloud seeding business, like the time when one of them got stuck in deep mountain snow and had to hike out alone in the dark.

"They're going out into some pretty remote and rural areas," Cammans said. "And there have been a few close encounters with wildlife we don't like to discuss at the family dinner table."

