wte-20230827-spts-Clowney

Baltimore defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talks with defensive tackle Trey Botts during training camp Thursday in Owings Mill, Md.

 Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — Jadeveon Clowney had long thought he might enjoy playing for John Harbaugh.

“I’ve been a fan since I’ve been in the league,” the Ravens’ newest edge rusher said Thursday as he spoke with Baltimore reporters for the first time since he signed a one-year, reportedly $2.5 million deal last week. “I just felt like watching them on TV, he’s all about his players. So I wanted to be a part of it.”

