CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fast pitch softball team went 3-1 at the Memorial Day Classic on Sunday and Monday in Fort Lupton, Colorado.

The Extreme were 3-0 during pool play Sunday. They beat Prairie Fire 16U (8-0) before downing Play Ball Outlaws (13-5) and Prodigy Short (11-4).

