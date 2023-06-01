France Soccer League One

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during a French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain at Stade de la Meinau Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Strasbourg, France.

 Associated Press

Lionel Messi arrived two years ago wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Ici C'est Paris" (This Is Paris) — a favorite cry among Paris Saint-Germain fans — and to chants of "Messi! Messi! Messi!"

The soccer superstar will leave the team on Saturday not quite so revered.

