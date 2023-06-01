.Area of thunderstorms in central Laramie County will continue to
produce very heavy rainfall over the next hour or two.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
county, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor
flooding in Around Little Crow Creek and Muddy Creek. Between
1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Around Little Crow Creek and Muddy Creek is the most likely
place to experience minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Laramie County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Laramie
County through 515 PM MDT...
At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
capable of producing a landspout over Hereford, or 28 miles east of
Cheyenne, moving north at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.
Locations impacted include...
Burns and Carpenter.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 381 and
397.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Weather Alert
.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
