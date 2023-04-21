Colorado-Coach Prime Football

Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.

 Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders recently met his match on the football field in the form of an intimidating furry figure named Ralphie VI.

By the end, Colorado's new coach had the roughly 800-pound buffalo mascot eating out of the palm of his gloved hand.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus