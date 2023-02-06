Musical Coaches Hockey

In this July 11, 2022, file photo, Boston Bruins newly hired head coach Jim Montgomery, center, displays a Bruins jersey while standing with team owner Jeremy Jacobs, left, and CEO Charlie Jacobs, right, during a news conference in Boston. 

 Associated Press

Getting fired by the Boston Bruins didn't stop former coach Bruce Cassidy from picking up the phone and giving some advice when replacement Jim Montgomery called to ask.

Getting fired by the Vegas Golden Knights also didn't stop Peter DeBoer from answering a call from Cassidy, who replaced him in his old job. DeBoer was off to the Dallas Stars, where Montgomery last had a head coaching job before being dismissed in 2019 for off-ice reasons.

