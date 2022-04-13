As the only returning wide receiver on the University of Wyoming’s roster that amassed more than 100 yards last year, it’s no secret Joshua Cobbs is expected to step into a significant on-field role for the Cowboys next season.
While he’s eager for the chance to earn a larger part in the offense, though, the sophomore is also enthused about helping his team from an off-the-field standpoint.
“I’m pretty excited about being able to step into a leadership role and do what I can to help not only me succeed, but some of the younger dudes, as well,” Cobbs said. “I can’t complain. Being able to step into a role of leadership is always great.”
UW receivers coach Mike Grant has noticed growth from Cobbs in the leadership department, as well.
Some of this involves speaking up more frequently, but that’s not the only aspect. With upperclassmen like Wyatt Wieland and Gunner Gentry also in the receivers room, Grant says learning how to accept leadership from coaches and fellow players has been a pivotal part of Cobbs’ development.
“He’s gotten a little bit more vocal,” Grant said. “He knows he’s trying to accept that role and do some leadership things. We have some older guys in there, and one thing I try to teach him is not only to be a leader, but also be able to take leadership.
“Sometimes somebody barks something at you, and you want to swell up, and we haven’t had that. We talked a lot about that in the winter, and just understanding a leader has to help the leaders lead by accepting that leadership. That’s been big in that room.”
Cobbs’ teammates and coaches note that he’s displayed the dedication necessary to fulfill the Pokes’ No. 1 receiver spot throughout the offseason, both on the practice field and in the weight room. Sometimes he’s hard on himself in his pursuit of greatness, but UW coach Craig Bohl prefers this trait to the alternative.
“He’s certainly the most experienced guy that’s out there,” Bohl said. “He’s a vocal leader. His miles per hour, we track everything off GPS, is good. He’s had a good offseason, and he has an understanding. He’s a harsh critic of himself, though. Some guys are.
“When something doesn’t go right, if, for some reason, he doesn’t make a great contested catch, we have to pump him up a little bit. But I’d rather see that than a guy that would just blow it off. He’s a great team player, and we’re going to ask a lot of him next year. That part of our team needs to collectively raise the bar.”
Cobbs understands as well as anyone that he has some major shoes to fill, with his close friend and former teammate Isaiah Neyor transferring to the University of Texas in January.
Despite playing in a run-heavy offense, Neyor led the Mountain West and was tied for eighth nationally with 12 receiving touchdowns last season, while his 20 yards per catch were the sixth-most in the country. Seeing this production excites Cobbs — who had 25 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 2021 — about what he could do in a leading role.
“It’s one of those things where there’s a level of respect,” Cobbs said. “I know he made some big plays, but I have my own game, and he has his own game. I just use it as motivation to make plays in my own way.”
Cobbs showcased his playmaking ability in a rivalry win over Utah State last year, hauling in a career-high six catches for 76 yards and a score, as the Cowboys boat-raced the MW champion Aggies 44-17. He’s since placed an emphasis on improving his ability to make contested catches, in hopes that performances like the one that happened in Logan, Utah, will become commonplace in the future.
“It’s just understanding it’s a 50-50 ball, and what exactly does that mean,” Grant said. “We have to get 50% of our share of them, but ideally for us, we want it to be 70-30. The key is having a rapport with the new quarterbacks that are out there. Now you can feel when they’re going to throw you back shoulder.
“You look at Josh (Allen) and (Stefon) Diggs now, and they’re on point. Or (Aaron) Rodgers with his guy. Those guys are always on-point in knowing how he’s going to try to get you those 50-50 balls. Once they get that rapport with a quarterback, then you can rely on the fundamentals of it all.”
Added Cobbs: “Some people would say strong hands, and I think I do a pretty good job of that, but I think the most important part is confidence. (You have to) know you’re going to make that play.”
Cobbs has always had belief in himself, but acknowledges that another year in the program has helped boost his confidence heading into what could be a breakout season.
Now, he looks to continue a solid offseason and translate it to the fall, hoping the work he’s put in will allow success to come naturally.
“My confidence is definitely higher now, just because I’m a little older and understand everything a lot better,” Cobbs said. “I did a lot of good work this offseason, and I feel like I’m bringing the confidence from what I did in the offseason into now. That allows you to have confidence, knowing you’ve worked on it, so it doesn’t come as a surprise.”