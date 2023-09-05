US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to the crowd after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia on Sept. 5, 2023, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time, defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams was the runner-up to her older sister, Venus, in 2001.

