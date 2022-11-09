CHEYENNE — Cody and Star Valley have met 39 times since 1957.
But for the first time since 1991, the teams will meet in the state championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
The rivalry between the two teams, which has been built on mutual respect, will now have a new stage set for all of Wyoming to see.
“It is a very healthy rivalry,” Star Valley coach McKay Young said. “We have a ton of respect for them, and I think the feeling is mutual.”
“It is kind of an iron-sharpens-iron relationship.”
The teams met for the first time this season in Week 6. Cody’s running game showed up in a big way, as the Broncs rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns to help knock off Star Valley 35-25.
“Not many times in life do you get a second chance at something,” Young said. “We feel fortunate to get another crack at them, for sure.”
The Cody defense, despite giving up over 400 yards through the air, gave up just 25 points. It also did a very good job stopping the run, only allowing 54 yards on 27 carries.
Beating a team twice in the same season is never an easy task. For both McFadden and Young, the game presents an opportunity to make adjustments that will allow their teams to be successful.
“That first time we played, it was a heck of a ball game,” Cody coach Matt McFadden said. “I expect both teams to make adjustments (from the last time we played).”
Both teams are riding very successful seasons that helped boost them to a state championship berth. The Broncs carry a perfect 10-0 record into the season finale, while the Braves enter at 9-2.
Cody and Star Valley both possess standout offenses, but are polar opposites when it comes to their approach. The Broncs come into the game boasting the second-best rushing offense in Class 3A, averaging 254.3 yards per game. They trail only Buffalo (259.8).
While running the ball is not their forté, passing the ball is. Star Valley quarterback Taft McClure averages 282.6 yards per game, 103.7 yards per game than the next closest passer, and has thrown 32 touchdowns on the season. McClure has also completed a league-best 67.3% of his passes.
The duo of Wyatt Crogg and Chase Stewart have also been instrumental in the passing game success for the Braves. Crogg leads 3A with 1,166 yards on the season and has caught seven touchdowns. Not far behind him, Stewart has caught 41 passes for 695 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“We spent all off-season reinventing ourselves,” Young said. “We really like our quarterback, and we really like our receivers. ... Whether we move it through the air or on the ground, we will be happy."
Both teams possess potent defenses that have lead Class 3A all season long. Cody and Star Valley are separated by just 11.8 yards allowed per game (244 and 255.8, respectively), and are first and second in total defense in 3A.
The approach to the game has been very similar for both teams. Young’s message to his team has been ball security, red zone efficiency and winning the special teams battle. McFadden said his team is focused on limiting explosive plays from Star Valley’s offense, as well as executing and forcing turnovers.
For the Broncs, a win at War Memorial Stadium will cement a legacy of success. Cody has won the past two state titles, and will look to be one of the few teams to three-peat since 3A became a classification.
“It is rare, and not a lot of teams have done it,” McFadden said. “It is hard to consistently have a program, stay healthy and have some luck sprinkled in there.
The Braves, who won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019, will have an opportunity to play spoilers to their rival to capture their third title in five years.