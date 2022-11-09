3A state championship-Cody

The Cody Broncs celebrate their 41-24 victory over Jackson on Nov. 12, 2021 during the 3A State Football Championship at War Memorial Stadium.

 Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cody and Star Valley have met 39 times since 1957.

But for the first time since 1991, the teams will meet in the state championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus