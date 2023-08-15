CODY — The site plan for the proposed Cody temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was approved on Aug. 8 by the city’s planning and zoning board — minus “the elephant in the room,” in the words of board member Kim Borer.

The elephant is the height of the structure, about which the board made no decision. The height could be determined by the courts, pending the outcome of two lawsuits filed by LDS against P&Z. Challenges to site-plan decisions bypass city council and are filed in district court.

