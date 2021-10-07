A pair of University of Wyoming golfers turned in impressive performances this week at the University of Denver Paintbrush Invitational.
Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Jared Edeen each recorded their best finish of the fall season during the event at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. Coe-Kirkham tied for 13th with a 54-hole total of 224 (+8), while Edeen shot a 226 (+10) to tie for 22nd.
This marked Coe-Kirkham’s second top-25 finish of the season, and the second of Edeen’s career.
“Kirby and Jared had nice tournaments,” UW coach Joe Jensen said. “They both played three solid rounds on a difficult golf course.”
The Cowboys didn’t fare so well as a whole, however, finishing last out of 11 teams with a 59-over-par performance.
“We got off to a good start this morning, but we struggled on the back nine,” Jensen said. “As a team, we had to count some big scores that in a normal tournament we wouldn’t. That made it difficult for us to make any kind of move in the final round.
“We’ve played four tournaments over the past three weeks. Now we’ll have about three weeks before our final tournament of the fall, so that will give us an opportunity to work on our games. I like this group, and they’ve shown they can compete against top teams this fall.”
The Cowboys will close out their fall slate at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, which will be held Oct. 29-31 in Manoa, Hawai’i.
UW partners with Wyoming Relay to provide captioning at events
The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Wyoming Relay to provide captioning services during athletic events in order to enhance the game day experience for fans with hearing loss.
Captioning will be included on video board content during events throughout the year.
Open captions will appear on pre-recorded in-venue videos, as well as pre-recorded public address announcements during games in War Memorial Stadium and in the Arena-Auditorium.
Both Wyoming Relay and UW saw captioning as a needed benefit to increase accessibility to the Wyoming fan base, which led to the decision to partner on the new service.
In making the announcement, University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said, “With the help of Wyoming Relay, Wyoming Athletics is able to provide additional captioning services to enhance the fan experience in our facilities. This is a great partnership for the present and the future of Wyoming Athletics.”