Rays Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — The New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night's All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona's Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL.

AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston and NL manager Rob Thomson of Philadelphia announced their starting lineups on Monday before the annual Home Run Derby.

