The 2020-2021 high school swimming and diving season culminated last weekend at the state championship meet in Laramie. The Rawlins High School team finished in fifth place and brought home a handful of medals including a second place finish from senior Dalton Coleman in the 100 fly. The finish earned Coleman an All-State distinction and helped propel the Outlaws to their top five finish.
Despite the challenges of navigating the season through COVID-19 restrictions, and a particularly grueling couple of days of competition for the Outlaws, head coach TJ Johnson was proud of his team’s collective effort.
The team started its weekend with last minute, rearranged travel plans because of inclement weather. Instead of leaving Rawlins at 8:45 a.m., Friday, they had to leave at 6 p.m., which made for a much longer day than planned. Additionally, because of COVID-19, they had to wait for 4A competition to complete and the facilities to be cleaned before they could start 3A races. They didn’t get finished with preliminaries until nearly 10 p.m.
That said, the team really did pull through with some standout performances in a field that was, collectively, considerably faster than in recent years. Johnson weighed in on how the level of competition impacted his team’s performance on the day.
“It threw us off how fast the field was,” he said “I think it was the fastest ever. For perspective, the time Dalton got second with last year in the 200 free wouldn’t have made finals this year.”
In addition to really quick races, former 4A juggernaut Green River dropped into the 3A field this year, which as Johnson previously predicted, made it that much harder to find a way to win or even place in each race.
“It’s easy to focus on the things that didn’t go our way or that threw us off,” he said “It’s always the one or two swims that stay with you that overshadow the things you did well. But we did a lot of things well this weekend.”
In addition to Coleman’s second place finish in the 100 fly, he earned a sixth place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke. Senior Isaac Nitschke nabbed a sixth place finish in the 50 yard free, with a 22.94 time. Henry Smith, a junior, also finished sixth in the 500 yard free. On the diving side, freshman Edwin Molina snagged a sixth place finish, too.
On the relay side of the meet, the Outlaws placed fourth in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Nitschke, Smith, Roberts and Coleman contributing to the effort. The Outlaws always placed sixth in the 200 yard medley relay, this time with Nitschke, Coleman, sophomore Jonny Karstens and senior Caleb Johansson.
With the high school season now behind him, Johnson will turn his focus to the club season and begin developing the next crop of Outlaw swimmers. He will have to replace six graduating seniors, the biggest point scores on the team, come next season and the work has already begun.