The Rawlins High School wrestling team competed in the 2021 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial tournament in Green River on Saturday. Outlaws junior Blayne Coleman walked away with what would be considered the win of the day after beating Campbell County’s Colt Welsh. Welsh is currently the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 120 pounds in 4A.
Coleman and company started their day against Star Valley. Despite a handful of solid wins from the Outlaws, they couldn’t overcome the Braves onslaught, dropping the dual 51-27. Picking up wins were freshman Zachary Covolo (113), freshman Ezra Archuleta (132), Coleman, sophomore Josh Smith (152) and junior Garrett Parker (220).
Heading into their next match of the day, the Outlaws faced the Campbell County Camels. The dual against Campbell County proved to be much closer, but Rawlins was edged again, this time 42-36. As in the match against Star Valley, the Outlaws notched wins from Covolo, Coleman, Smith, and Parker. Sophomore Erick Duran racked up his first win of the day against the Camels, a pin fall in 1:32.
It was against the Camels that Coleman would have his biggest test thus far this season. The match against Welsh started off close. Where Coleman usually gets a quick takedown and immediately racks up a handful of nearfall points, his shot attempts were thwarted by Welsh’s defense and the period ended scoreless.
Welsh had his choice of position in the second period and chose to stay on their feet. He was able to score a takedown against Coleman to go up 2-0. Welsh wasn’t able to score from the top position, though, so the score stayed within two points for Coleman heading into the third period where he’d have his choice.
Coleman opted to take bottom to try and bring the match back within reach. Welsh proved to be competent on top, making it hard for Coleman to get his offense going. With less than thirty seconds left in the match, though, Coleman dug deep to get a critical reversal and a ride-out that tied the match 2-2 and took it into overtime.
With just one minute in overtime, Coleman needed to get a takedown to win the match. With the seconds ticking away, Welsh took a shot on Coleman that the Outlaw was able to defend by tossing Welsh to his back. Not only did he get the takedown, he secured the pin fall and six points to add to the Outlaws’ team score. Head coach Nate Lee was proud to see his 120-pounder pick up the win over a ranked opponent.
“It was good to see Blayne’s leadership shine through in that match, despite him clearly being sick and low in energy,” Lee said. “It would have been easy for most wrestlers to make excuses and fold up shop in a situation like Blayne was in.”
Coleman had actually vomited earlier in the day during a match, due to being sick. It was clear to anyone watching him wrestle on Saturday that he wasn’t firing on all cylinders. That said, his match against Welsh was nothing less than gusty. It takes courage to toe the line against a highly ranked opponent knowing you’re not 100%.
“Stepping up to wrestle a tough match isn’t easy when you’re throwing up and running a fever,” said Lee. “I think a lot of the younger guys on the team needed to see him step up like that. It sets the expectation for the team. It sets the bar. That kind of resilience is contagious and that’s what we need on our team.”
Following Coleman’s courageous win, the Outlaws faced the Cheyenne Central Indians for the final dual of the day. Perhaps the team was feeding off the energy from the previous dual because the Outlaws looked energetic and motivated, ultimately beating the Indians, who they lost to earlier in the season, 43-36.
Freshman Chase Woodard at heavyweight picked up his first pin of the season against Central. Freshman Adrian Trujillo at 106 got a third period pin to win a match he had been losing. Those two pins, along with ones from Covolo, Duran, Smith, and Parker put the team on its way to a strong win against the 4A opponent.
The Rawlins High School wrestling team will head to Lander Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 22nd for a series of matches against Riverton, Powell and the home team Tigers.