LARAMIE — When is the last time local fans can say they saw the nation’s top-ranked college team competing in their backyard?
That opportunity will come this weekend when the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team — ranked No. 1 among all National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association teams across 11 regions — hosts the annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo at the Cliff and Martha Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena southwest of Laramie. The Cowboys also boast several national leaders in their respective individual events.
The rodeo will feature the top competitors and teams from the 12-member Central Rocky Mountain Region for the regular-season finale leading up to the College National Finals Rodeo later this summer in Casper.
With just the home rodeo left, the UW men’s team widened its national lead against second-place Missouri Valley College. The Cowboys have a school-record 7,545 points accumulated through nine fall and spring rodeos, while the Vikings from the Ozark Region are nearly 400 back with 7,175, also with one rodeo left on their schedule. In third place is the College of Southern Idaho with 6,235.
“It’s really an exciting group of boys to watch. They are all capable of winning their events,” UW coach Beau Clark said. “It’s been fun to watch them battle all year. I hope the community comes out to support one of the nation’s best college rodeo programs.”
In his four years leading the UW rodeo program, Clark has led the Cowboys to four straight CRMR team titles, while the Cowgirls are the three-time defending regional champion and closing in on a fourth straight title. The UW women lead the CRMR with 2,385 points and are attempting to hold off second-place Gillette College, which has 2,195.
Rodeo fans also will be treated to the top 16 performers in each of the men’s six and the women’s three events during the Friday and Saturday night performances, both beginning at 6 p.m. The short go (finals) is slated for 10 a.m. Sunday.
Some other highlights include electrifying the atmosphere for fans, including pyrotechnics and a large-screen video, which is provided for the CNFR each year.
“We’re trying to duplicate what is done at the CNFR,” Clark said.
The Friday and Saturday slack rounds are at noon and 8 a.m., respectively, and admission is free. The Friday and Saturday night ticket prices are $20 for all attendees. Sunday’s short go is Family Day, with tickets for $10. To purchase tickets, visit the UW rodeo team’s Facebook page or call the UW athletics ticket office at 307-766-7220. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
“With the final rodeo in Laramie, it should be a lot of fun to watch our teams battle for championships and qualifications to the CNFR,” Clark said.
The top two teams in the region in the men’s and women’s divisions qualify for the CNFR as well as the top three individuals in each event. Several UW team members are battling for individual event titles.
For the Cowboys:
— Teammates Brice Patterson and Garrett Uptain are locked in a tight battle for the all-around, which goes to an individual who scored qualifying points in two or more events. Patterson has 1,740 points in nine rodeos, and Uptain is 30 back. The teammates are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the national all-around standings.
— Patterson is attempting to hold off teammate Donny Proffit in bareback riding. Patterson is leading with 1,370, which is 35 ahead of Proffit, the defending regional champion. The teammates also are running first and second in the national standings.
— Uptain has the chance to win two individual events. He is the top-rated saddle bronc rider, with nearly a 200-point lead over Casper College’s Quinten Taylor, and is third in bull riding, 30 behind leader Stefan Tonita, of Laramie County Community College. Uptain also is the national saddle bronc leader over Taylor.
— Chadron Coffield is the region’s top tie-down roper with 540, while Casper College’s Linkyn Petersek sits second with 460. Coffield also is sixth in bulldogging. He is sixth in the all-around, giving the Cowboys five multiple event competitors among the top six in the region.
— Austin Hurlburt is another event leader for the Cowboys. He heads the steer wrestling pack by a comfortable margin. Patterson has a chance to move up from his fourth-place position. Hurlburt is sixth in tie-down roping and also is fourth in the all-around.
— Cameron Jensen is fifth in the all-around standings and has a chance to move up in two individual events. He is third in steer wrestling and fifth in tie-down roping.
The strength of the UW women’s team has been its steady scoring in all three events, but goat tying is the only competition where the Cowgirls have individuals in regional title contention. The Cowgirls have three team members who have won regional titles in the event during their careers.
Riata Day is attempting to hang on to second place with her 595 points, which trails Eastern Wyoming College’s Karissa Rayhill by 315. That leaves teammates Taylour Latham and Faith Hoffman trying to gain the last of the three automatic qualifying positions. Latham is third in the region with 530, and Hoffman is fifth at 425.
The Cowgirls have the 12th-most points among all national teams. Cal Poly State University-San Luis Obispo leads the pack with 4,078.