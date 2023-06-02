Abortion Clinic Fire Wyoming

This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green on March 23, 2023, in Wheatland. 

 Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP

CHEYENNE — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic pleaded not guilty to an arson charge in federal court on Friday.

Standing next to her lawyer, Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, entered her plea after calmly answering questions from the judge about whether she understood the proceedings and for what charge she was indicted. She answered "no" to whether she had any mental or physical conditions that would make it difficult to understand what was happening as her father watched from the front row of court.

