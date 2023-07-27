Pac-12 Media Day Football

If Colorado is ready to leave the Pac-12, the Big 12 is ready to welcome the Buffaloes back to the conference they left 12 years ago.

Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin its former league, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its expansion plans public. ESPN first reported the vote.

