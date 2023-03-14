Abortion Rights Colorado

State Rep. Brianna Titone, Colorado's first transgender lawmaker, speaks to the media supporting a package of bills to protect abortion and reproductive rights during a news conference in the West Foyer Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

 RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are looking to strengthen the state's role as a safe haven for abortion rights in a region largely dominated by conservative states that have restricted the practice since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Democratic lawmakers announced at a March 9 news conference that three bills will be introduced to expand abortion access. The measures have a strong chance with the Legislature and governor's office both under Democratic control and reflect how states like Colorado and California are proactively trying to enshrine abortion rights protections as several neighboring red states go the opposite direction.

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

