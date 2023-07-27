Pac-12 Media Day Football

Sanders speaks at Pac-12 media day, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado is leaving the Pac-12, and the Big 12 is ready to welcome the Buffaloes back to the conference they left a dozen years ago.

Colorado's board of regents voted 9-0 in a special remote meeting Thursday to approve the conference switch in 2024.

