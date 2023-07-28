Conference Realignment Reax Football

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice on April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. 

 Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024 fits right into Deion Sanders' recruiting blueprint, allowing him to get an even better foothold in the teeming Texas and Florida markets.

"I think Colorado is already an exciting team on the recruiting trail with Coach Prime and his experienced staff full of college coaches who have been around for a while and a lot of guys with NFL pedigree," said Steve Wiltfong, national recruiting director for 247Sports. "So I think more than anything it adds to the excitement because it's moving to what is certainly a more stable conference and one that just had a football team (TCU) in the playoff."

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus