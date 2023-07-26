Commanders Football

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, right, laughs with Joe Theismann, left, Mitchell Rales, and others, during NFL football practice, July 26, 2023 in Ashburn, Va.

 Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. — Josh Harris walked off the field after his first practice as owner of the Washington Commanders, gave a thumbs up and said to anyone listening, "We're undefeated!"

That perfectly encapsulated the vibe on the first day of training camp under new management. Even without fans in the newly constructed stands at the team's practice facility, there was a noticeable spring in players' and coaches' steps Wednesday in the aftermath of the long-awaited ownership change, with Harris visibly in attendance at the start of a new era for the franchise.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus