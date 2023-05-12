Commanders Sale Football

Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md.

 Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. — A group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.

The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus