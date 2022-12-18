county courthouse

Jeff Smith, chairman for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, will be attending his last meeting along with departing commissioners Roy Lloyd and Commissioner Randy “Doc” Wendling on Tuesday, Dec. 20. 

 Rocket Miner Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Among the agenda items approved for consideration at the next regularly scheduled county commission meeting is the renewal of fire protection agreements, a jail security and surveillance system project and updates to the policy manual for county employees.

Of course, the proverbial elephant in the room for the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners is it will be the last meeting for three of the five current commissioners.

