ROCK SPRINGS – The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to a cure and the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 continues to help with the cause.
The annual MDA Fill the Boot event took place at Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St. in downtown Rock Springs on Friday, Aug. 19.
According to the MDA, 85 percent of their clients are over the age 18 and 8,000 newly diagnosed patients register with MDA every year.
In 2017, $24 million was raised through Fill the Boot and other firefighter events for MDA. The next one takes place at Wal-Mart in Rock Springs during the first weekend of September.
According to Mike Forrest, Rock Springs firefighter and emergency medical technician, they donate 74 cents of every dollar they raise directly to research, services and education. The remaining funds go to helping them support their staff and events that make the work they do for families possible.
Forrest also mentioned that his team was number four in the nation for collections in 2020.
“We were also number one in our district, which included the U.S. and Canada because everyone was locked down,” said Forrest. “Normally, we’d have a conference every year and award those who did really well and that would have been my year but it was virtual.
“I didn’t get my ten seconds of fame but that’s OK!”
The event gave the firefighters the opportunity to share data with others about MS and how their donations are spent.
Even though there is no cure, Forrest said they are developing vaccines for pregnant women who are carrying their second child after having a child with symptoms of MS.
“It’s a huge step,” Forrest shared. “When you meet some of these kids with MS, it really changes your drive to do this. You see what they need to do every day just to function and it’s not easy.
“For every little thing we do here, we hope we can make life a bit easier for them.”
“We do really well because people here are so giving.”