Boots

The Rock Springs Firefighter Local 1499 held their annual MDA Fill the Boot fundraiser campaign at Square State Brewing on Friday, Aug. 19. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to a cure and the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 continues to help with the cause.

The annual MDA Fill the Boot event took place at Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St. in downtown Rock Springs on Friday, Aug. 19.

