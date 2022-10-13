A tree and memorial plaque was dedicated on Tuesday, Oct. 11, by the post office in Green River, in memory of Wiley and Toni Morgan, founders of the Pond and Garden Tour. Standing left to right are Tom Murphy, Lyneen Murphy, Patsy Sorensen and Julien Sorensen.
GREEN RIVER — A plaque and memory tree were dedicated on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Green River near the post office.
During the 2022 Pond and Garden Tour, raffle tickets were sold to those on the tour for the purchase of the plaque and memory tree for Wiley and Toni Morgan.
According to Tom Murphy, one of the coordinators for the Pond and Garden Tour, held every two years in Rock Springs and Green River, Lamar and Eileen Green designed their backyard with several wooded tiers and a large pond placed at the lower tier of the backyard in 1989.
“The Greens and the Morgans were good friends,” said Murphy. “Wiley was invited over to see the Green’s new pond. Wiley loved the Green’s pond so much that he had a goal to give our community the vision of backyard ponding.”
Wanting to share the ideas, planning and care of garden bath ponds, it didn’t take long for the creation of the Green River Pond Club. With the club intact and members ready to share their gardens, the next step was setting up the first Green River Pond Tour.
Murphy said, “The Morgans were fierce promoters of the pond tour. Local spectators knew the Morgans garden home would be on every garden tour.”
“We could always count on Wiley being in the middle and helping with all aspects of our garden tour,” Murphy expressed. “Wiley passed away last year and with that came a great loss to our community. The Morgans were essential in educating and showcasing local garden homes.”
He added, “The pond tours are a lot of fun. You get goodies, it’s free and the residents have the opportunity to show off their homes.”
The organizers for the pond tour will be planning the 2024 Pond and Garden Tour soon.