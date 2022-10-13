tree

A tree and memorial plaque was dedicated on Tuesday, Oct. 11, by the post office in Green River, in memory of Wiley and Toni Morgan, founders of the Pond and Garden Tour. Standing left to right are Tom Murphy, Lyneen Murphy, Patsy Sorensen and Julien Sorensen.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER — A plaque and memory tree were dedicated on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Green River near the post office.

During the 2022 Pond and Garden Tour, raffle tickets were sold to those on the tour for the purchase of the plaque and memory tree for Wiley and Toni Morgan.

