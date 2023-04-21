Website/social media: therapydogs.com, facebook.com/allianceoftherapydogs and instagram.com/allianceoftherapydogs
Meeting address/times: Volunteers make their own schedule.
Website/social media: therapydogs.com, facebook.com/allianceoftherapydogs and instagram.com/allianceoftherapydogs
Meeting address/times: Volunteers make their own schedule.
Approximate number of members: Nationwide, we have 16,000 volunteer teams (handler/dog).
Qualifications for membership: Qualifications for ATD begin with a friendly dog, any breed or mix, and an owner/handler who desires to share their dog with others in a volunteer capacity. Dogs must be at least one year of age to be tested and observed, and the handler must have had a close relationship with the dog for at least six months prior to testing. Our process begins with a background check. Given the world today, our focus must be on the safety of our clients and the facilities we visit. These background checks also ensure that we can keep our insurance premiums low and your yearly fees low. Once you have completed your background check, you can test with one of our tester/observers in your area. This test includes basic handling skills first, and, if you and your dog pass, you move to the next step of three supervised visits. If there is no tester/observer in your area, you can ask the ATD office for guidance.
Cost of membership: $65 to join ($20 background check, $30 dues and $15 processing fee). $30 a year for one handler/dog team to renew.
Description of your group: We are an international registry of certified therapy dog teams. At ATD, we provide testing, certification, registration, support and insurance for members who volunteer with their dogs in animal-assisted activities. Our objective is to form a network of caring individuals and their special dogs that are willing to share smiles and joy with people, young and old alike.
Who to contact: 307-432-0272, office@therapydogs.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.