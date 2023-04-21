Website/social media: redcross.org/local/wyoming.html and facebook.com/redcrosswyoming
Approximate number of members: 110
Qualifications for membership: Volunteers must apply and pass a background check
Cost of membership: None
Description of your group: The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.
Who to contact: Janet Lewis, 307-274-2074, Janet.lewisnovick@redcross.org
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.