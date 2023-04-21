Meeting address/times: Laramie County Library in Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 150
Qualifications for membership: Membership in Braver Angels national organization and residence within or near Laramie County or desire to participate in our events.
Cost of membership: $12 per year
Description of your group: We are a local Alliance of Braver Angels, a national 501(c)(3), volunteer, grassroots organization dedicated to reducing toxic partisanship, increasing understanding and exchanging ideas; bringing people together, and bridging political and other divisions; and moving Americans from hatred or disdain to respect and appreciation for those who think differently or are otherwise different. The vision of the Laramie County Alliance is to be a public sphere for constructive conversations to improve understanding across political, ethnic and other divides and to explore solutions to issues of concern to our members where there is common ground. We conduct workshops to develop skills for reducing stereotyping and polarization and for having civil conversations about difficult subjects. We hold various in-person events with attendee participation, including panel discussions, film and book discussions, storytellings, fellowship meetings, town-hall style events and Braver Angels-style debates in which everyone is invited to participate and that advance mutual understanding and the search for truth without selecting winners and losers.