Website/social media: cheyenneartistsguild.weebly.com
Meeting address/times: 1701 Morrie Ave., Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 120
Qualifications for membership: Just pay an annual membership
Cost of membership: $38
Description of your group: We host monthly community art shows. We have a veterans’ art program, workshops, classes and a gift shop.
Who to contact: Brenda, 307-632-2263, cag.officemanager@gmail.com
