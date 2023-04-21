Meeting address/times: Meets the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 6, Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 50
Qualifications for membership: You do not have to be a member of the GPAA to come to the meeting.
Cost of membership: If you decide to join the GPAA, there is a yearly membership of about $130, but that includes a claim club book for the United States and Alaska and a gold pan. Yearly dues do go down after your first year.
Description of your group: As a nonprofit group, we try to promote recreation in the outdoors. We strive to teach the community about mining, and show that it does not hurt the environment and actually gets harmful components out of the waterways, providing essential habitats for fish and other wildlife. Our group has people who dredge underwater, highbank and use trommels, sluice boxes and metal detectors. We have an outing up in Foxpark for all in July. We do panning demonstrations at schools and other events around the county. We do a gold and silver raffle once a year open to the public. We try to have speakers about mining and claims. We do bring different equipment to show people how to use it. Every year, we make a Christmas donation to an organization. It’s a fun hobby in the great outdoors where just a gold pan, a shovel and great friends will create great lasting memories and maybe a little yellow in your pan.