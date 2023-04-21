Meeting address/times: Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne
Approximate number of members in group: 50+-
Qualifications for membership: Teens and adults with an interest in genealogy and/or local and family history from beginners to experienced researchers. Wyoming ancestry is not a requirement.
Cost of membership: $20 annual dues for individuals; $30 annual dues for a family membership of two.
Description of your group/what it does: The Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society’s mission is to encourage and stimulate family history research through a variety of activities, programs and educational opportunities, and to preserve genealogical and historical records for the future use of local library patrons and society members. The society conducts cooperative programs with the Laramie County Library, the Cheyenne Family History Center and other related organizations. Society members assist each other, fellow researchers and library patrons with family research, history lessons and genealogy challenges. Society members plan and conduct the annual historic Cemetery Walk at Lakeview Cemetery, including dressing in historic costumes and giving oral interviews describing the lives of historic characters buried in Lakeview and nearby cemeteries.