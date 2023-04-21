Meeting address/times: Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 25
Qualifications for membership: Persons who are at least 16 years old may join the Cheyenne LWVC. Persons who wish to be a part of the Cheyenne LWV and have not paid dues can participate in general meetings and on committees, but are non-voting members.
Cost of membership: $65, includes membership in Wyoming and national LWV
Description of your group: The Cheyenne League of Women Voters (Cheyenne LWV) is a local league of the Wyoming League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization that grew out of the women’s suffrage movement. Cheyenne LWV doesn’t support parties or candidates, but does advocate for policies after study and discussion. The league is active in providing voter services for county and city elections by holding candidate/issues forums, posting videos of the forums and coordinating local candidate information with the national Vote411.org voters guide. The group promotes voter registration and collaborates with the county clerk’s office and other organizations, state agencies and the federal district court’s naturalization ceremonies. The Cheyenne LWV also hosts presentations on various topics of civic interest. A League of Her Own acting troupe, sponsored by the Cheyenne LWV, is available to perform for local groups or attend events in its late 1800s costumes.