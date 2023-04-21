Meeting address/times: Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 200
Qualifications for membership: Cheyenne Little Theatre is open and welcoming to anyone interested in volunteering and supporting the performing arts in our community/region. We are always looking for volunteers to help with ushering and assisting theater patrons at our performances, which is a great way to begin being a part of your community theater. If you like to build, sew, paint, choose plays, plan parties, organize, take photos, act, write, create special effects, talk to people in the community, learn about history, curate social media, teach or any number of other skills, we welcome you to be a part of CLTP!
Cost of membership: None
Description of your group: Founded in 1930, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players (CLTP) is “dedicated to celebrating creativity and community enrichment through theater.” Each theatrical season, we stage two musicals, one play (cast with student actors), and three dramatic or comedic plays, as well as the Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you want to support community theater, make friends, learn or teach theater skills, help us select which plays we perform each year, make other community connections, or earn free tickets to see CLTP productions, please email or call us anytime, or stop by the Mary Godfrey Playhouse Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. We can’t wait to meet you!