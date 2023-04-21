Meeting address/times: We have an optional lunch meeting on the first Tuesday of the month from noon until 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 100 E. 17th St., Cheyenne. We also have at least one service project per month. We meet occasionally using Zoom to discuss projects and fundraisers.
Approximate number of members: 13
Qualifications for membership: 18+
Cost of membership: $120 yearly dues, which can be paid incrementally
Description of your group: Lions Clubs are kindness in action. We are community-based clubs that serve our local communities while being part of a global network of Lions Clubs. Our global causes include diabetes, vision, hunger and the environment. Locally, we do a variety of service projects. Where there is a need, there is a Lion. We have done food drives and toy drives. We recycle eyeglasses for use in developing countries and help with early childhood vision screening. We are a proud supporter of Lions Park and have been involved with many projects over the years, such as playground construction and the construction of the fitness trail. In the summer months, we have a litter patrol. We are always looking for new projects to make a difference in our community. Today’s Lions are men, women and families who have fun volunteering together and share the satisfaction that comes from helping others.