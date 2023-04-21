Meeting address/times: Southeast corner of intersection of Powderhouse Road and U.S. Highway 85
Approximate number of members: 20
Qualifications for membership: Must be a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics
Cost of membership: Annual dues: Junior (under 19), $50; Adult, $100; Family, $100 for primary and $25 for each additional family member.
Description of your group: CRCC is a chartered chapter of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. Members fly a wide variety of models, including electric-powered almost ready-to-fly foam planes, glow fuel-powered and gasoline-powered built up balsa/plywood planes, sailplanes, helicopters, ducted fan jets and quadcopters. Aircraft range from small to ready-to-fly jobs up to giant-scale scratch built and almost ready-to-fly models. All interests covered under AMA are accommodated. We have members that provide flight instruction on dual controls for people who want to learn how to operate an RC model. Our field is outside the Cheyenne airport traffic area, and is set up to comply with AMA safety standards. We will be a designated Federally Recognized Identification Area (FRIA) with the FAA, such that models flown at our field will not require a remote ID system that the FAA is making mandatory later this year.