Website/social media: facebook.com/groups/454175312815372
Meeting address/times: Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: About 10
Qualifications for membership: Come to the group
Cost of membership: None
Description of your group: To assist local authors who are molding their style and skills in writing through education and shared experiences.
Who to contact: Danielle Weaver, 307-286-5796, dkissler87@gmail.com
