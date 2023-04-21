Meeting address/times: Little America
Approximate number of members: 200
Qualifications for membership: Have the Western spirit
Cost of membership: $35
Description of your group: History based. Cowgirls have a museum that is open in the spring and summer. Support a scholarship at Laramie County Community College.
Who to contact: Sharon Russell or Betty Ann Murphy, 307-286-9980, Sharon.Russell413@gmail.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.