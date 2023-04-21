FRONTIER LIONS CLUB

Meeting address/times: Meet on the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Red Lion Hotel in Cheyenne.
Approximate number of members: 16
Cost of membership: $35 to join, then $30 dues every six months
Description of your group: Our main activities include the Top Scout Recognition Banquet, Cheyenne Day of Giving, Shoot For Sight and highway trash pickup.
Who to contact: Steve Hopkins, 397-256-6898, hoppyjr1702@yahoo.com
