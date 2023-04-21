Meeting address/times: Meet Thursdays at 12 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel, 204 W. Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 234
Qualifications for membership: An application is available online for interest in the club. This requires sponsorship from two current members. If interested, reach out to any member or officer for support. Our web page is also very helpful.
Cost of membership: The initiation fee for Kiwanis is $125. An additional $65 is paid monthly, which includes a weekly luncheon and dues.
Description of your group: Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Today, we stand with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance. Locally, the club orchestrates the pancake breakfasts during Cheyenne Frontier Days, hosts the local Stars of Tomorrow talent contest, puts on the FFA Livestock Sale, and donates to the youth in Laramie County through physical labor and monetary contributions. The newest project is improvements on the newly named “Kiwanis Park,” which is a family recreational site in east Cheyenne.